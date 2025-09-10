MTV VMAs: Fashion Highlights and Big Wins Take Center Stage

New York City, NY — The MTV Video Music Awards dazzled attendees on Sunday night with unforgettable fashion and remarkable performances. Among the standout moments was South African artist Tyla, who wore a striking beige Chanel minidress adorned with gold Pandora accessories. The singer paired her look with black shorts to prevent wardrobe malfunctions as she arrived on the red carpet.

Tyla is nominated for two awards tonight for her hit song “PUSH 2 START,” including Best Afrobeats Song and Best Choreography. She previously won the VMA for Best Afrobeats Song last year, marking her debut at the awards. During her acceptance speech, she highlighted the need for broader recognition of diverse African music genres. “Afrobeats has opened so many doors for us, but African music is more than just Afrobeats,” she noted.

Some listeners interpreted Tyla’s later comments as critical of Afrobeats, but she clarified her intent was to emphasize the richness of African music. “Afrobeats is the reason we are even getting recognized. It’s about unity in diversity,” she explained. Looking ahead, Tyla expressed her desire to expand into acting and various creative avenues while continuing to develop her music.

K-pop star Rosé also made a fashion statement at the event, donning a glamorous white fringe dress at the after-party while picking up the award for Song of the Year for her collaboration with Bruno Mars. Rosé dedicated her emotional acceptance speech to her younger self and acknowledged her roots, saying, “This is for my 16-year-old self, who dreamed.”

Meanwhile, singer Ariana Grande presented the MTV Vanguard Award and dazzled in a sheer black gown by Tamara Ralph. Before her presentation, Grande shared moments with fellow artists, including Ice Spice and Lady Gaga, showcasing the camaraderie among stars.

In contrast, Kendrick Lamar missed the event despite earning ten nominations. He won only one technical award for Best Cinematography for “Not Like Us” but has enjoyed significant success this year. He reflected on the distinction between his private self and public persona, emphasizing the importance of vulnerability in his music.

Lastly, singer Tate McRae shined at the after-party, arriving in a bold black sheer outfit. She celebrated wins for Song of the Summer and Best Editing, further marking a successful night for many artists at the prestigious awards.