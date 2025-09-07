2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards

LOS ANGELES — The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will showcase an impressive lineup of performers, including Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Post Malone, and Tate McRae, on Sunday, Sept. 7. Organized by MTV, the awards will air live from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

Lady Gaga leads this year’s nominations with 12 nods, vying for titles such as Artist of the Year and Best Album. The pop icon has a storied history with the VMAs, with 57 total nominations since her career began. This year, she will perform hits from her recent album, including “Rain on Me” alongside Ariana Grande.

Doja Cat will deliver the first-ever televised performance of her new single “Jealous Type.” Other performers set to take the stage include Jelly Roll, making his VMA debut, and six-time winner Post Malone. Additionally, first-time performers Conan Gray and Tate McRae are among the exciting lineup.

The VMAs will introduce two new awards this year, specifically honoring excellence in rap and Latin music. Busta Rhymes will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, recognizing his significant impact on hip-hop. Rhymes, who first graced the VMA stage in 1997, will also perform at the event.

Ricky Martin will receive the inaugural Latin Icon Award, celebrating his four-decade career that has propelled Latin music into the mainstream.

LL Cool J will host the ceremony, marking his solo return to the VMA stage after previously co-hosting with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. He is also nominated for Best Hip-Hop Award for his recent single “Murdergram Deux.”

Fan voting for Best New Artist continues up until the live show, while Mariah Carey will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

The VMAs, a celebration of diverse music genres, promises to be a night to remember, highlighting the cultural significance and creativity within the music industry as it honors legends and newcomers alike.