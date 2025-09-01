Sports
Muchova and Kostyuk Clash in US Open’s Fourth Round Showdown
FLUSHING, NY – Karolina Muchova, ranked No. 13, will meet Marta Kostyuk, ranked No. 28, in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open on Monday at 1:00 PM on the Grandstand. This marks their first career meeting on the main tour.
Muchova advanced to this stage after defeating Venus Williams, Sorana Cirstea, and Linda Noskova, the latter being a tough three-set match where she came back from a set down to win 6-7, 6-4, 6-2. Muchova dominated in points with 115 against Noskova’s 95, hitting 37 winners and serving 7 aces. She broke her opponent five times while converting 28% of her break points.
Kostyuk, having reached this level by besting Katie Boulter, Zeynep Sonmez, and Diane Parry, also showed resilience in her last match, coming back to win from a set down, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. She had 35 winners and served 3 aces while breaking Parry five times, converting on 31% of her break points.
Muchova has a strong record in recent years, boasting a 67% win rate overall in her career and a 16-8 mark on hard courts in 2025. In contrast, Kostyuk has faced ups and downs this season after starting with a six-match losing streak but has recently found her footing.
The upcoming match is expected to be a test of endurance and skill, with both players searching for their first title of the season. Betting odds slightly favor Muchova, suggesting a competitive showdown ahead.
As this match unfolds, fans anticipate that both players will bring their best performances to try and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.
