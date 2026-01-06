Multiple Earthquakes Reported Across California and Mexico on New Year’s Weekend

SAN RAMON, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck near San Ramon at 4:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2026, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake was recorded at a depth of about 8.5 kilometers. Typically, earthquakes above magnitude 2.5 are reported felt by people in the vicinity.

The tremor’s depth means it resulted in little damage or shaking. No injuries have been reported following the quake. Residents around the region are urged to stay informed about seismic activity.

In a related event, a separate earthquake occurred near Susanville later that same night. The USGS reported a magnitude 5.3 quake approximately 14 kilometers north-northwest of Susanville at about 9:49 p.m. This earthquake was widely felt, with reports coming in from viewers as far away as Chico and Paradise.

The Susanville tremor struck at a depth of 4.7 kilometers and is the latest in a series of seismic events rattling Northern California in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, a strong earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale hit southern and central regions on Friday, interrupting a press briefing by President Claudia Sheinbaum. The quake’s epicenter was located near San Marcos in Guerrero, not far from the popular tourist destination of Acapulco.

Reports indicated various landslides in the region, prompting concern among residents and tourists who rushed into the streets during the shaking. Authorities noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometers), and initial reports indicated there were no serious damages.

Doctor José Raymundo Díaz Taboada, who lives in the area, mentioned hearing a loud rumble before the shaking began and activated an emergency preparedness plan he had set up. Communication issues were reported in some areas, leaving residents unable to reach loved ones.

Seismologists continue to monitor the region for aftershocks and advise residents on earthquake preparedness.