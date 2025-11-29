Multiple Earthquakes Strike Worldwide as Alerts and Precautions Increase

Worldwide, several earthquakes were recorded on November 28, 2025, causing alerts and drawing attention from authorities and residents alike.

According to the EarthquakeMonitor, during the previous 24 hours, there were five earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or greater, along with 34 earthquakes measuring 4.0 and above, and 149 quakes of magnitude 3.0. The total number of recorded earthquakes reached 557, with no quakes exceeding a magnitude of 6.0.

A notable earthquake occurred near Salinas, Monterey County, California, at 12:57 PM local time, registering a magnitude of 4.3. The tremor was documented by the United States Geological Survey, confirming its depth at around 5.6 miles.

Meanwhile, on the Mexico–Guatemala border, a significant earthquake measuring 5.8 was reported earlier on the same day, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. Initial reports did not mention any injuries or damages; however, authorities urged residents in the area to remain vigilant and to follow safety protocols.

In addition to the seismic activity in Central America, Canada experienced its own tremors. Residents in Okanagan reported a magnitude 3.4 quake centered around Okanagan Mountain Park, which drew attention for its varied felt reports across the region. Seismologist Camille Brillon explained that the softer sediment around Kelowna amplified the tremors, making them more noticeable.

Experts highlight the importance of preparedness, especially in earthquake-prone areas an area such as Guatemala, where shifts in tectonic plates can lead to seismic activities. The local government promotes earthquake safety measures including the Drop, Cover, and Hold On protocol.

Natural Resources Canada has launched an Earthquake Early Warning System in Ontario and Quebec to alert residents seconds before tremors occur, providing critical seconds for safety. Minister Ian Lafrenière called the system a valuable tool for public safety.

This surge in earthquake activity has led to increased awareness and readiness in many communities worldwide.