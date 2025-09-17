News
Multiple Fatalities Reported in North Codorus Police Incident
North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania – Emergency radio broadcasts reported multiple fatalities following a police-related incident in North Codorus Township. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on X that he has been briefed on the situation and is en route to York County. He urged residents to follow local law enforcement’s directions.
York County’s Attorney General Dave Sunday, a former district attorney in the area, expressed his condolences on X, stating, “I am praying for all involved.” His presence in York County has been confirmed as authorities manage the unfolding crisis.
Earlier reports indicated that emergency responders were on the scene of a police incident, as stated by Ted Czech, the public information officer for York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911. According to radio dispatches, several officers have sustained injuries. A witness from the York Daily Record reported seeing an officer being loaded into a helicopter.
The first emergency call came to York County 911 around 2:10 p.m. Numerous police and EMS units have responded to the scene, and a landing zone for a helicopter has been established. Czech noted that the situation remains active as the investigation continues.
In response to the incident, the Spring Grove Area School District has placed all K-12 schools on lockdown as a precaution. They clarified that the incident does not involve any students or school facilities. An official statement from the district said, “Local authorities have advised us to hold students and staff as several area roads are closed. Transportation delays for all students are expected.” The district plans to provide updates on when normal operations may resume.
The Northern York County Regional Police Department is handling the incident, but Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey mentioned that no additional details could be released at this time. More information will follow as this is a developing story.
Recent Posts
- Suzan Lamens Upsets Top 20 Player in Seoul Quarterfinals
- Matteo Berrettini Set for Hangzhou Open Comeback
- Actor Sean Kaufman Reflects on Breakout Role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
- Korea Open Tennis Championships Set to Begin in Seoul
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss