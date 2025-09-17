Multiple Fatalities Reported in North Codorus Police Incident

North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania – Emergency radio broadcasts reported multiple fatalities following a police-related incident in North Codorus Township. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on X that he has been briefed on the situation and is en route to York County. He urged residents to follow local law enforcement’s directions.

York County’s Attorney General Dave Sunday, a former district attorney in the area, expressed his condolences on X, stating, “I am praying for all involved.” His presence in York County has been confirmed as authorities manage the unfolding crisis.

Earlier reports indicated that emergency responders were on the scene of a police incident, as stated by Ted Czech, the public information officer for York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911. According to radio dispatches, several officers have sustained injuries. A witness from the York Daily Record reported seeing an officer being loaded into a helicopter.

The first emergency call came to York County 911 around 2:10 p.m. Numerous police and EMS units have responded to the scene, and a landing zone for a helicopter has been established. Czech noted that the situation remains active as the investigation continues.

In response to the incident, the Spring Grove Area School District has placed all K-12 schools on lockdown as a precaution. They clarified that the incident does not involve any students or school facilities. An official statement from the district said, “Local authorities have advised us to hold students and staff as several area roads are closed. Transportation delays for all students are expected.” The district plans to provide updates on when normal operations may resume.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is handling the incident, but Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey mentioned that no additional details could be released at this time. More information will follow as this is a developing story.