News
Multiple Injured in Explosion at US Steel Clairton Plant
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Emergency responders are on the scene of an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant. The incident, which occurred early Monday morning, has left multiple people injured. Details on the extent of their injuries are still unclear.
According to reports, heavy smoke billowed from the site while fire crews battled visible flames. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 captured aerial footage showing the devastation from Sky 4, the region’s exclusive news helicopter.
Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi shared his concerns on social media, stating, “Just a report of an explosion! Asking for multiple ambulances! My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and community.” The city has declared a mass casualty incident, allowing additional emergency medical services from nearby regions to assist.
First responders arrived quickly at the scene, where dispatchers confirmed that several medical helicopters were dispatched to transport the injured. Authorities are still assessing the situation and gathering more information about the incident.
This is an ongoing story, and updates will continue as more information becomes available.
