News
Multiple Injuries in Police-Involved Shooting at Reno Casino
RENO, Nev. — A police-involved shooting occurred early Monday morning at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, leading to multiple injuries and at least one suspect in custody. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m.
Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson confirmed that an adult male suspect is in custody and has been hospitalized, though his condition is currently unknown. Several injuries were reported in relation to the shooting, but police have not disclosed the exact number or severity of those affected.
A representative from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department stated the incident involved law enforcement officers but did not provide further details regarding the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Emergency crews, including multiple ambulances, responded to the scene at the resort, which prompted the Reno Police Department to advise the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation. Images from the scene show a significant emergency presence around the valet area of the casino.
Reno City Council Member Devon Reese expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation.” Reese also mentioned that he was informed of fatalities resulting from the shooting but did not have additional details.
This incident marks another tragic event amid ongoing concerns about gun violence in the United States. Local authorities continue to gather information and will provide updates as they become available.
Recent Posts
- Braves Acquire Carlos Carrasco from Yankees Amid Injury Crisis
- Kraken Partners with HJT Crypto to Launch One-Click Mining Service
- Michigan Football Adds Transfer Punter Hunter Robertson to Roster
- Shooting at Grand Sierra Resort Leaves Multiple Injured in Reno
- Tom Cruise Spotted at Oasis Concert, Ends Longtime Feud
- Marvel’s “Eyes of Wakanda” Premieres Early on Disney+
- New Mexico Pinon Coffee Recalls Pods Over Contamination Concerns
- Luke Bryan Struck by Object During North Dakota Concert
- Puzzles and Hints Await in Connections Sports Edition
- Cincinnati Police Investigate Violent Downtown Fight Captured on Video
- Multiple Injuries in Police-Involved Shooting at Reno Casino
- Bryce Harper Confronts MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at Phillies Clubhouse
- Controversy Erupts Over Zohran Mamdani’s Lavish Wedding in Uganda
- Patriots Cornerback Gonzalez Injured in First Padded Practice
- Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Launches Stunning Adventure on Pandora
- Trump Criticizes London Mayor Amid Gaza Crisis Meeting with Starmer
- Firefly Aerospace Aims for $5.5 Billion Valuation with IPO
- U.S. Stock Market Hits New Highs Amid Earnings Surge, Trade Talks
- Brock Purdy Welcomes Daughter, Returns to 49ers Practice
- Lauren Bosworth Marries Dom Natale Amid Pregnancy Joy