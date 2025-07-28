Multiple Injuries in Police-Involved Shooting at Reno Casino

RENO, Nev. — A police-involved shooting occurred early Monday morning at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, leading to multiple injuries and at least one suspect in custody. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m.

Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson confirmed that an adult male suspect is in custody and has been hospitalized, though his condition is currently unknown. Several injuries were reported in relation to the shooting, but police have not disclosed the exact number or severity of those affected.

A representative from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department stated the incident involved law enforcement officers but did not provide further details regarding the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Emergency crews, including multiple ambulances, responded to the scene at the resort, which prompted the Reno Police Department to advise the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation. Images from the scene show a significant emergency presence around the valet area of the casino.

Reno City Council Member Devon Reese expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation.” Reese also mentioned that he was informed of fatalities resulting from the shooting but did not have additional details.

This incident marks another tragic event amid ongoing concerns about gun violence in the United States. Local authorities continue to gather information and will provide updates as they become available.