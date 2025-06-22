Multiple Shooters Open Fire at Tulsa Teen Party, Several Injured

TULSA, Okla. — A chaotic scene unfolded early Saturday morning at a warehouse party in Tulsa when multiple shooters opened fire, injuring several attendees. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. near 122nd East Avenue and Admiral Place, where hundreds of teenagers had gathered.

When officers responded to the scene, they reported hearing gunfire as they arrived. Police estimate that more than 500 juveniles were attending the party in the commercial building, which had been converted for the event.

Authorities confirmed that several individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. The precise number of injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Sgt. JB Shelton with the Tulsa Police urged parents to keep their children away from large, unsupervised gatherings. “From police department to parents — we know you’re doing a good job, but please keep your kids at home, away from these parties. We just want your kids to be safe,” he stated.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters, and police are actively working to identify those responsible. No arrests have been made, and officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The area surrounding the building remained cordoned off as officers gathered evidence, including shell casings and reports of injuries sustained by those fleeing the scene. Some individuals were injured while attempting to escape, including one woman who cut herself on a fence.

As the investigation continues, tactical units have been deployed to ensure safety in the area and prevent further incidents.