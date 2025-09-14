Business
Multiple Unsuccessful Requests Reported to Realtor.com
ATLANTA, Ga. — Users of Realtor.com faced difficulties on Friday as multiple requests could not be processed. The website displayed error messages prompting users to note their reference IDs for assistance.
One user reported getting the reference ID 8b832cf4-1576-4fba-b12f-2cd5b9da37d2. Another user received a different ID, eb51ccc8-52f3-4d03-aebc-e7274289968d, indicating the issue was widespread.
The error messages included instructions to contact [email protected] for help. Users were advised to provide their reference ID along with any other relevant details.
This technical issue has raised concerns about availability and reliability among users who depend on the platform for real estate transactions. Realtor.com has not yet publicly commented on the situation.
With many clients seeking information on properties, this disruption has caused frustration. Users hope for a quick resolution from the company.
