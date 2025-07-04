Multivehicle Crash Closes Chesapeake Bay Bridge on July Fourth

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — A multivehicle crash shut down the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Friday, July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill due to the serious accident, which was reported around noon.

CHART cameras showed the halted traffic shortly after the crash occurred. By 12:30 p.m., video footage captured a Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter landing on the bridge, indicating that injuries may have been involved. However, as of now, authorities have not released any specifics about injuries.

The one-way eastbound span of the bridge remained open, allowing traffic from the Eastern Shore to head toward the mainland. People trying to cross the bridge should expect significant delays and are encouraged to find alternative routes.

Officials from the Maryland Transportation Authority are on-site managing the situation and ensuring the safety of those involved in the incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.