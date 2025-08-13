Multnomah County Declares State of Emergency Amid Heatwave

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County has declared a state of emergency as extreme heat settles over the region. The declaration took effect at noon on Monday, with temperatures in Portland predicted to reach 100 degrees. This emergency status will remain in effect on Tuesday.

To provide relief for residents, the county has opened three cooling centers starting at noon. These centers will offer food and water and are pet-friendly. No one will be turned away, ensuring everyone has access to a cool space.

In addition to cooling centers, the county has made over 70 cooling options available, including pools and splash pads, for families looking to escape the heat. The county’s health department reported several emergency visits related to heat illnesses.

To assist seniors and others needing guidance on coping with the heat, a hotline is available at 503-988-3646. The county is also working with TriMet to provide free transportation to cooling centers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for those unable to pay fare.

Chris Voss, the county’s Director of Emergency Management, noted that a mix of humidity and high temperatures prompted the emergency declaration. He expressed concerns not only about the temperature but also how it feels due to humidity levels.

Brandi Johnson, executive director of The Father's Heart, mentioned that their daytime center is helping by providing water and food. They are open until 7 a.m. Tuesday, allowing those in need to stay safe and cool.

Officials are urging the public to check on vulnerable neighbors and to be aware of signs of heat-related illness, such as confusion and nausea. They will assess the need for continued cooling centers based on weather conditions.