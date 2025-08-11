Multnomah County Declares Emergency Amid High Heat Forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County has declared a state of emergency due to dangerously high temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees on Monday, August 11. The declaration took effect at noon as the National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for the region.

County officials have opened three cooling centers to provide food and water to those in need. These centers will be open from noon to 9 p.m. and pets are welcome. No one will be turned away, the county said.

In addition, over 70 cool spaces including community centers, splashpads, and public libraries will be available for residents seeking relief from the heat. The county has extended library hours at the Albina, Central, Gresham, and Midland branches, allowing them to remain open until 8 p.m.

TriMet, the regional transit authority, will not charge riders who are heading to or from a cooling space between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Passengers are encouraged to inform their bus operators of their destination.

As temperatures climb, officials remind residents to check on friends, family, and neighbors, particularly those vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. Signs of heat stroke include confusion and nausea.

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson emphasized the importance of safety during this extreme heat situation, stating, “It’s going to be dangerously hot the next few days, and we want to make sure people in our community are staying safe.”

The cooling centers will remain open “as long as conditions warrant,” though officials have not yet decided on overnight operations. In nearby Clackamas County, cooling centers have also been established in Oregon City and other locations.