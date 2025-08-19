Mumbai Faces Severe Flooding Amid Red Alert for Heavy Rains

Mumbai, India — The city has declared a red alert as torrential rains have inundated numerous areas, causing extensive disruption and prompting government actions. Over 500mm of rain fell across the city within 84 hours, leading to the unfortunate deaths of two people: one from a compound wall collapse in Napean Sea Road and another due to electrocution in Kanjurmarg.

In response to the severe weather, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Mira Bhayander declared holidays for schools and colleges on August 19. Mumbai University announced the postponement of 32 exams scheduled for that day, moving them to August 23.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that many parts of the city experienced more than 300mm of rainfall in the past day alone. He added that all civic machinery is in a state of alert, indicating the seriousness of the situation. “We extended holidays to all government offices after discussions with the state government,” said Gagrani.

Flooding has severely affected road transportation, with areas like Chembur and Dadar witnessing significant water accumulation. Train services have also been impacted, as operations between CSMT and Thane are suspended due to waterlogging. Commuters on the Central line faced delays of 10-15 minutes.

The IMD warns that the heavy rain is expected to continue, correlating with the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The red alert remains in effect, with authorities recommending that residents avoid travel unless necessary.

In addition to closed schools and offices, essential services are being maintained. The IMD has advised fishermen to remain ashore due to expected squally weather conditions.

As residents face rising water levels, immediate assistance to affected communities is being coordinated. “We are monitoring the flood situation closely,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated during a site inspection.

Authorities urge all citizens to stay alert and prioritize safety, as further rainfall is anticipated in the coming days.