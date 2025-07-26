Municipal and Aurora Clash in Historic Apertura Match

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – Municipal and Aurora FC will face off on Saturday, July 26, at Estadio El Trébol during the second round of the Apertura 2025 tournament in the Liga Nacional. This match will revive a classic rivalry that has not been seen in over two decades due to Aurora’s previous relegation.

The game is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. Although Estadio El Trébol is undergoing renovations to install new lighting, the game will take place during the usual afternoon hours.

This match is particularly special as it marks the first official encounter between Municipal and Aurora since 2006. Municipal aims for their first victory of the season after drawing 2-2 against Achuapa in their opening match. Coach Mario Acevedo’s squad managed to secure a late equalizer thanks to a penalty from Eddie Hernández in injury time.

Aurora FC has made a return to the league this season, winning their first match back 1-0 against Guastatoya, with a late goal from Jorge Ticurú. Under the guidance of coach Saúl Phillip, Aurora seeks to make an impact in this highly anticipated match against a formidable opponent.

A victory for Aurora would not only mean six points from two matches but also boost their morale significantly as they reestablish themselves in the top tier of Guatemalan football. Municipal is also preparing for their upcoming international match in the Copa Centroamericana 2025, where they will face Diriangén from Nicaragua on July 31.

The match between Municipal and Aurora will be streamed live on TIGO Sports, allowing fans to witness this exciting anniversary of Guatemalan football’s storied rivalry.