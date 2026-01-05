Entertainment
The Muppet Show Returns for 50th Anniversary Special on February 4
LOS ANGELES — Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the Muppets are set to return for a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘The Muppet Show‘ on February 4, airing on ABC and Disney+.
The iconic characters will be joined by special guests Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen, who also serves as an executive producer. The teaser for the event was released during the New Year’s celebration.
Kermit introduces the event, saying, ‘It’s the return of ‘The Muppet Show,’ back on the very stage where it all started, and then ended, and is maybe starting again depending on how tonight goes.’ Viewers can expect a mix of music, comedy, and chaos in this new special.
The teaser gives fans a glimpse of Carpenter and Miss Piggy together, where Carpenter compliments Piggy, saying, ‘You are an icon.’ Piggy responds, ‘You’re too sweet. Go on.’
Rogen shares a moment with Fozzie Bear, expressing, ‘It’s always been a dream of mine to be here.’ Fozzie humorously replies, ‘Oh… Got any other dreams?’
This special is produced by 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey Pictures, directed by Alex Timbers. Other executive producers include Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and more from both Point Grey and The Muppets Studio.
‘The Muppet Show,’ originally created by Jim Henson, aired from 1976 to 1981, garnering a massive global audience. It showcased numerous musical and celebrity guests, earning various accolades including Emmy, GRAMMY, and BAFTA awards. In 1978, Time magazine referred to it as ‘the most popular television entertainment now being produced on Earth.’
All five seasons of ‘The Muppet Show’ are currently available to stream on Disney+. The beloved Muppet ensemble will appear in the special, performed by veteran puppeteers including Bill Barretta and Dave Goelz.
As fans anticipate the show’s return, excitement builds for a night of laughter and joy on February 4.
