News
Murder Suspect Seeks Change of Venue Amid Media Frenzy
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Daren Christopher Abbey, a 42-year-old man from Basin, faces murder charges in the death of 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem from Belgrade. His attorneys filed a motion on Wednesday to change the venue, citing extensive media coverage that they believe tainted the jury pool in Gallatin County.
The defense argues that the case has received nationwide attention and that social media commentary has been pervasive. They contend that a fair trial is unlikely due to this publicity, which includes Abbey’s criminal history and details of the alleged crime.
In contrast, the Gallatin County attorney’s office opposes the venue change, asserting that the media reporting has been factual and that the standard jury selection process is adequate to identify biases. Prosecutor Shannon Foley characterized Abbey’s self-defense claims as “inconsistent” with the evidence during a November bail hearing.
Abbey is charged with deliberate homicide, which could lead to life imprisonment or possibly the death penalty if evidence supports that he ambushed Kjersem. The deaths have also highlighted Abbey’s criminal past, including felony convictions from multiple states.
Kjersem was allegedly killed at a campsite near Big Sky on or about October 12, 2024, following a confrontation with Abbey, who claims self-defense after a physical altercation ensued. Abbey’s police interview revealed inconsistencies in his account, leading to further scrutiny of his narrative.
Defense attorneys argue that inflammatory media coverage has portrayed Abbey in an unfair light, emphasizing his alleged tattoos and associations with extremist groups, which they assert are irrelevant to the charges. They believe this coverage has fostered prejudice in the community against Abbey.
Abbey is currently held on a $1.5 million bond while awaiting trial, set to begin on November 3, 2025. The next hearing is scheduled for October 21, 2025, at the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center.
