Murfreesboro Man Charged in Nashville Hit-and-Run Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Murfreesboro man faces multiple charges after a hit-and-run incident early Thursday morning that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported that officers responded to reports of an injured pedestrian at about 3:20 a.m. near 4th Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard.

Upon arrival, authorities found 28-year-old Nicholas Leonhardt of Charlotte, North Carolina, lying in the street. Investigators learned that Leonhardt was struck by a blue Honda CR-V while crossing 4th Avenue outside of the crosswalk. The driver fled the scene following the collision.

Leonhardt was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated for critical injuries, the MNPD stated.

Subsequent investigations led police to locate the driver of the Honda. According to MNPD, 41-year-old George Henein of Murfreesboro contacted dispatch and admitted to being involved in the crash.

Authorities later recovered Henein’s vehicle from his residence in Murfreesboro. He has been arrested and charged with several offenses including leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, failure to give information or render aid, and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility.

Henein is also charged with not having a valid driver’s license. He was taken into custody without incident and is expected to face legal proceedings regarding the charges.