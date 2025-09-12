News
Murfreesboro Man Charged in Nashville Hit-and-Run Incident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Murfreesboro man faces multiple charges after a hit-and-run incident early Thursday morning that left a pedestrian critically injured.
The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported that officers responded to reports of an injured pedestrian at about 3:20 a.m. near 4th Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard.
Upon arrival, authorities found 28-year-old Nicholas Leonhardt of Charlotte, North Carolina, lying in the street. Investigators learned that Leonhardt was struck by a blue Honda CR-V while crossing 4th Avenue outside of the crosswalk. The driver fled the scene following the collision.
Leonhardt was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated for critical injuries, the MNPD stated.
Subsequent investigations led police to locate the driver of the Honda. According to MNPD, 41-year-old George Henein of Murfreesboro contacted dispatch and admitted to being involved in the crash.
Authorities later recovered Henein’s vehicle from his residence in Murfreesboro. He has been arrested and charged with several offenses including leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, failure to give information or render aid, and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility.
Henein is also charged with not having a valid driver’s license. He was taken into custody without incident and is expected to face legal proceedings regarding the charges.
Recent Posts
- Battlefield 6 Introduces New Battle Royale Mode for Testing
- Murfreesboro Man Charged in Nashville Hit-and-Run Incident
- Streamer Spending on UK TV Surpasses $1B Amid Industry Tensions
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Launch Causes Digital Store Outages
- Demi Lovato Dances Through Heartbreak in New Single ‘Here All Night’
- Selena Gomez Celebrates OMITB Season 5 Release in NYC
- Selena Gomez Shares Wedding Plans and Details on Fallon
- Djo Releases ‘The Crux Deluxe’, Blending Rock and Experimentation
- Mac DeMarco Returns with New Album ‘Guitar’
- Mel Brooks Eyes Reboot of Classic Comedy High Anxiety Amid Revival Buzz
- Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her Dream Role in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’
- Ellsworth Air Force Base Lockdown Resolved Following False Shooter Alert
- Downtown Chicago Braces for Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations
- Packers vs. Commanders: Bet $5 to Unlock $300 in Bonus Bets
- September Playoff Race Heats Up as Teams Scramble for Spots
- Survivor Becomes Nurse: A Journey from Tragedy to Healing
- SpaceX Successfully Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite After Delays
- Rauw Alejandro Launches New Single ‘GuabanSexxx’ Ahead of New Album
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old in Wisconsin
- Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon Mourn Their Beloved Cat Bagel