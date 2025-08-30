Muriqi and Kumbulla Start for Mallorca Against Real Madrid

Madrid, Spain – Vedat Muriqi and Marash Kumbulla will start for Mallorca in their match against Real Madrid on August 30, 2025. The game is part of the third week of La Liga.

The official lineups were announced earlier today. Mallorca, coached by Jagoba Arrasate, will deploy a 5-3-2 formation featuring goalkeeper Leo Román and defenders Kumbulla and Antonio Raíllo.

Real Madrid, under the management of Xabi Alonso, will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Key players for the team include goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, and forward Kylian Mbappé.

The match will kickoff at 21:30 local time and will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS 2. As fans anticipate the outcome, early predictions suggest a high probability of a Real Madrid victory.

José María Sánchez Martínez will serve as the officiating referee for this match, which takes place at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.