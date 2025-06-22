Murkowski Expresses Concerns Over Authoritarianism Amid Trump’s Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska raised alarms this past weekend, suggesting that President Donald Trump’s actions could lead to authoritarianism in the United States. Her comments come in response to large-scale nationwide protests and Trump’s recent controversial military deployments.

Murkowski, a member of the Republican Party, questioned Trump’s decision to send the National Guard to Los Angeles without the governor’s approval, marking a significant deviation from past practices. Reflecting on the unprecedented nature of these actions, she stated, “I think it’s fair to say [Trump’s actions are] unprecedented in terms of a response and one that I find deeply concerning.”

During the protests, Murkowski indicated that such military mobilization raises critical questions regarding the balance of power between the executive branch and other governmental entities. “We do have provisions, we have laws, we have an understanding that our military is not to be used on our own people,” she said.

When directly asked whether Trump aims to establish authoritarian control, Murkowski noted the potential for that interpretation. “I don’t know if he is looking to be an authoritarian leader or if it is Donald Trump being Donald Trump,” she explained. Her comments challenge the typical silence among GOP members regarding Trump’s more assertive claims to authority.

Murkowski has a history of opposing Trump’s policies, such as his nominees and strategies regarding the war in Ukraine. She highlighted a growing concern that the legislative branch is losing power and influence over critical decisions, which should reside with Congress.

Nearly half of voters in the last election expressed fears that another Trump presidency could lead America towards authoritarianism. Murkowski’s remarks were significant as they marked one of the first instances where a top Republican official took a stance on the potential dangers of Trump’s leadership.

Historically, Republican leaders, including Mitt Romney and former House Speaker Paul Ryan, have displayed apprehension over Trump’s governance style. Yet, Murkowski’s willingness to openly discuss these fears suggests an emerging dialogue within her party regarding Trump’s leadership.

As her memoir approaches publication, Murkowski continues to assert the importance of healthy legislative checks and balances. “It’s dangerous for us in the legislative branch right now, when we are not standing up for our roles under the Constitution,” she stated, emphasizing the need for proactive governmental oversight.