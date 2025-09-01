Musetti Advances as Sinner Prepares for Clash at US Open

MILANO, Italy — The US Open men’s singles round of 16 features the Italian tennis players Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner. In the first match of the evening, Musetti defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar, ranked 44th in the ATP, with a commanding score of 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Musetti, who is the 10th seed, showcased his skills with a strong performance that lasted just over an hour and a half. His victory marked his first quarterfinal berth at a Grand Slam event.

“I had to focus from the start and maintain my level. I feel confident,” Musetti said in his post-match interview. “This is just the beginning for me, and I hope to keep going.”

Next, Sinner, the world number one and reigning champion, will face Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, ranked 23rd. Their match will start at 1 a.m. local Italian time. Sinner is looking to continue his strong form, having previously defeated Bublik in four of their six encounters, though Bublik took their last matchup in June.

If both players win, it will set up an all-Italian quarterfinal match, marking a significant milestone for Italian tennis history.

In doubles, Italian team Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori were eliminated by American duo James Tracy and Robert Cash in a tight match that went to three sets, ending with scores of 6-7, 7-6, 7-6. However, Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini advanced to the quarterfinals in women’s doubles after defeating their opponents Fanny Stollar and Wu Fang-Hsieh 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

As the tournament continues, fans are eager to see if Musetti can maintain his success and if Sinner can live up to expectations as he aims to defend his title.