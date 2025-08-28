Musetti and Diallo to Compete in U.S. Open Second Round

NEW YORK, New York – August 28, 2025 – Second-round matches at the U.S. Open will feature Lorenzo Musetti and Gabriel Diallo on Thursday. Musetti is set to face David Goffin, while Diallo will take on Jaume Munar.

This will mark the fifth career meeting between Musetti and Goffin and the second at the U.S. Open. Their last encounter at Flushing Meadows, three years ago, was a nail-biter that Musetti won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(11-9). Currently, Musetti leads the head-to-head series 3-1, although Goffin took their most recent match at the Shanghai Masters.

With a ranking of 10th, Musetti, 23, has established himself as one of the top players on the circuit, having reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and the French Open in previous years. This season, he boasts a 27-12 record, recently defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round.

On the other side, 34-year-old Goffin, currently ranked 80th, has struggled this season with only nine wins in 25 tour matches. He did manage to secure a victory over Quentin Halys in the opening round, but analysts predict that Musetti will prove to be a tough opponent.

Meanwhile, Canadian player Gabriel Diallo looks to capitalize on his strong performance in the tournament last year, where he reached the third round. Now ranked 33rd in the world, Diallo enters the match against Munar confidently, having previously beaten him in two encounters, including last year’s U.S. Open.

Both players come into this match off four-set victories in the first round. Diallo defeated Damir Dzumhur, while Munar overcame Jaime Faria. Given Diallo’s trajectory this season, he is expected to have an advantage on the hard courts.

Sports analysts predict Diallo to win in four sets against Munar, and they expect Musetti to take down Goffin in three. The excitement continues as the U.S. Open progresses, with fans eager to see how these matchups unfold.