Musetti Faces Tabilo in Chengdu Open Final Showdown

Chengdu, China – Lorenzo Musetti, the top seed, will compete for his first title of the 2025 season against Alejandro Tabilo in the final of the Chengdu Open on Tuesday. Musetti, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, swept past Alexander Shevchenko in the semifinals with a decisive 6-3, 6-1 victory.

The 23-year-old Italian showcased impressive form, winning 92 percent of his first serve points and never facing a break point in his last match. Musetti aims to improve his standing in the ATP Race to Turin, currently sitting at seventh place, and capture his first title since Naples in 2022.

In his path stands Tabilo, ranked No. 112, who has made headlines by reaching the final after coming through the qualifiers. The 28-year-old Chilean defeated Brandon Nakashima, the fourth seed, in a hard-fought match that ended with a score of 6-4, 7-6(0), marking his return to form after a tough year.

“I think it was very solid throughout the whole match,” Tabilo said after his semifinal victory. “I’ve had my ups and downs, and I’m just happy to be in another final.”

This final is significant for both players as it marks their first encounter at the ATP level. Musetti, who is determined to convert his strong performances into a title, will be looking to avenge his runner-up finish from the 2024 Chengdu Open, where he lost to Shang Juncheng.

The Chengdu Open final will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Sichuan International Tennis Center, with eager fans awaiting the outcome of this exciting matchup.