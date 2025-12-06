Entertainment
Music City Rodeo Returns to Nashville with Star-Studded Lineup
Nashville, TN – The Music City Rodeo is set to return to Bridgestone Arena on May 28-30, 2026, featuring exciting rodeo events and a lineup of famed country music artists.
The event, organized by the Nashville Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, includes bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and broncs. This year’s musical acts will include three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert, who will close the event, as well as Charley Crockett and Jon Pardi.
The announcement was made by Tim McGraw, co-founder of the Music City Rodeo, during his Las Vegas residency on December 4. The timing coincided with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, where the Music City Rodeo was a sponsor of the Ariat Mainstage at Cowboy Christmas.
McGraw shared his personal connection to rodeos, stating, “I’ve been riding in rodeos since childhood and high school and probably performed at 20 or 30 over my career.” Last year, Nashville hosted its first major Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event, which combined rodeo with country music.
In the inaugural 2025 event, headlined by McGraw, Reba McEntire, and Jelly Roll, over 30 world champion athletes competed for more than $292,000 in prizes. The 2026 event is expected to attract top competitors, including renowned bullfighters Cody Webster and Dusty Tuckness, who have won 15 Bullfighter of the Year titles.
In addition to the rodeo and concerts, there will be family-friendly activities like mutton bustin’ and appearances by rodeo queens. A portion of the proceeds will again support the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, contributing to its mission of providing exceptional pediatric healthcare.
Presale tickets are available from December 8 at 10 a.m. CST to December 10 at 10 a.m. CST, using the code VANDY. Public sales begin on December 12 at 10 a.m. CST.
