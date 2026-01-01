Music Manager Michael Lippman Dies at 79 After Influential Career

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — Michael Lippman, a prominent music manager known for steering the careers of major artists such as George Michael and David Bowie, died at his home on December 29, 2025. He was 79 years old. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Family members, including his wife of 57 years, Nancy, and his two sons, Nick and Josh, were present to say their goodbyes. Josh Lippman described his father as a ‘relentless advocate for his clients, his friends, and his family.’ He added, ‘Dad was the person you wanted in your corner in any situation.’

Michael Lippman was a towering figure in the music industry, representing a diverse roster of artists throughout his career. His notable clients included Elton John’s longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin, Matchbox Twenty, and Melissa Manchester, whose Oscars performance he famously advocated for in 1980.

Born in Rochester, New York, Lippman started his career working for the renowned attorney Marvin Mitchelson. This led him to a position at Columbia Pictures, which ultimately paved his way to the music business. In the mid-1970s, he took on a role as vice president of West Coast operations for Arista Records under Clive Davis.

Lippman’s first major impact came with Bowie during the artist’s Ziggy Stardust era. He worked closely with Bowie on several projects, including the film The Man Who Fell to Earth and the hit single ‘Fame.’ The two maintained a friendship, with Lippman considering Bowie an incredible mentor.

In the late 1980s, Lippman began managing George Michael, guiding him through his transition from the famous duo Wham! to a successful solo career. He worked with Michael until the singer’s untimely death in 2016.

Lippman’s management style was known for being both charming and intimidating. He often said, ‘You’re fighting 10 other managers. I created this persona that people respected and slightly feared.’

In addition to his clients, Lippman founded Lippman Entertainment in 2004 with his son Nick, further solidifying his legacy in the industry. He often expressed pride in working alongside his family in the music business.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and sons Nick and Josh. Nick reflected on their relationship, stating, ‘Michael was my mentor and the greatest teacher. Our bond grew deeper with time, shaped by the work we did side by side.’