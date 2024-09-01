Musician Brings Joy to Care Home Residents with Live Performances

A musician from an Oasis tribute band, Marcus Brown, is making a significant impact by performing at around 200 care homes each year. Based in Benfleet, Essex, Brown captures the hearts of elderly residents with the power of music.

Brown, a member of the tribute band Oasiz, has been performing at various venues and theatres across the United Kingdom for nearly 20 years. He is particularly passionate about his performances in care homes, where he has engaged residents for the past decade.

His typical setlist for these performances primarily features popular songs from the 1960s through the 1980s, providing a nostalgic experience for residents. While the original Oasis band disbanded in 2009, Brown continues to celebrate the band’s music through his tribute act.

At a care home in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, where he has performed for three years, Brown emphasizes the importance of song selection. He avoids traditional wartime songs, instead favoring classics from The Beatles, Elvis, Rolling Stones, Everly Brothers, and Cliff Richard.

Brown has studied the effects of music on individuals with dementia, tailoring his performances to evoke memories and reconnect residents with their past selves. He aims to create an uplifting environment where residents can engage and communicate freely.

Pippa Crocket, the manager of the care home, praised Brown’s performances, noting that both residents and staff thoroughly enjoy his visits, participating in singing and dancing together.