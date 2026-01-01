Musician Este Haim Marries Jonathan Levin on New Year’s Eve

Los Angeles, California — Este Haim, lead singer of the band Haim, married tech entrepreneur Jonathan “Johnny” Levin in a cozy New Year’s Eve ceremony. The couple tied the knot on December 31, 2025, celebrating with close family and friends.

Vogue followed Este and her sisters, Danielle and Alana, during final dress fittings at the Louis Vuitton atelier in Paris. Este recalled dreaming of her wedding since she was five years old, envisioning herself in a grand gown. “I had this vision of me, coming down a spiral staircase… I would descend in this giant ballroom gown,” she said.

During the fitting, Este, who was clearly excited, joked about wanting to live in the atelier. Her sisters shared in the joy, expressing their excitement for the dual roles as bridesmaids and Este’s “something blue.” “We’re Este’s something blue,” they chimed in, adding a humorous twist to the moment.

Este revealed that Johnny proposed on December 22, 2024, during a hike, while she was dressed casually and surprised by the moment. “I was in sweats and sneakers when he asked,” she said, reflecting on how sweet it was for Johnny to suggest designing her engagement ring together, as he presented her with a placeholder ring during the proposal.

At the fitting, Este stepped behind a curtain to reveal her wedding dress, triggering applause from her sisters. “I’m going to get married in this dress!” she exclaimed, clearly thrilled with her choice designed by Nicolas Ghesquière.

For the reception, Este opted for a romantic drop-waisted lace dress, designed to be easy for dancing, which she also tried on during the fitting. She expressed her eagerness to celebrate with loved ones. “The most important thing is that I’m getting married and that I met the right person,” she said, excited for the big night.

Este announced her engagement via social media close to Valentine’s Day 2025 and shared how they met two years prior through mutual friends. Their relationship has largely remained private, with few public appearances. However, they were spotted at events like Este’s birthday party and other intimate gatherings.

As Este stepped into married life, she emphasized the bond with her sisters, who have shared her journey and career. “We are stronger together,” she said, looking forward to what lies ahead.