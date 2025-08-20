Musician Facing Threats After Being Targeted by Far-Right Extremists

Redcar, England – A family’s life has been upended after a video showing Olajuwon Ayeni, a musician, playing in the park with his brother and white granddaughters was misused by far-right activists. The video, originally shared on TikTok by his wife, Natalie, was taken and disseminated online, causing widespread racial abuse and false accusations against Ayeni.

In the week since the incident, Ayeni has faced severe consequences, including suspension from his management due to the backlash from the video being shared by Tommy Robinson, a known far-right figure. On Tuesday, local MP Anna Turley provided a character reference for Ayeni, stating her concern for his welfare amid the disinformation that has spread.

“I’m devastated to receive the email from my management,” Ayeni expressed. “Music is my life. My social media will be damaged, my career will be tarnished … but I am determined to show the truth and hopefully clear it up.” His wife, Natalie, added that they now live in fear, especially after receiving threats in the street following the video’s viral spread.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has not removed the video despite being urged to do so. After he shared it with his 1.4 million followers, Ayeni and his family faced harassment, forcing them to stay indoors for their safety. “We are scared to do anything,” Natalie shared. “The distress this is causing is unreal.”

Despite contacting the police about the threats, the family reported limited support, stating police told them that while personal threats are criminal, the sharing of the video itself is not illegal. “It feels like a matter of time before something bad happens,” she said. “We just want people to know the truth. We are a normal family who went to the park with our grandchildren.”

Cleveland police are investigating the situation, urging social media users to refrain from further sharing the video. The local policing superintendent, Emily Harrison, emphasized the need for responsible social media use to prevent further harm to those affected.