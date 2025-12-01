Tech
Musk Explains Anthropic’s Use of Grokipedia for AI Search Tool
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Over the weekend, Elon Musk addressed concerns regarding Anthropic‘s AI tool using Grokipedia as a source. This development was noted by Jeremy Howard, a data scientist and co-founder of fast.ai, during his exploration of Anthropic’s search API.
Howard raised questions on X about a potential agreement between Anthropic and Musk’s AI company, xAI. He pointed out that the Anthropic API started citing Grokipedia instead of Wikipedia, which usually ranks higher in search results.
Musk responded to Howard’s observation, clarifying that Grokipedia is an open-source platform. He stated, “Grokipedia.com is open source and free to be used by anyone with no royalty or even acknowledgment required.” He encouraged users to help improve its accuracy by correcting any errors.
This comes as Musk has positioned Grokipedia as a competitor to Wikipedia, which he has criticized for perceived biases. He has urged users to reconsider their contributions to the Wikimedia Foundation, the organization behind Wikipedia.
Currently, Grokipedia hosts over 1.08 million articles, in contrast to Wikipedia’s more than seven million articles in English. The continued development of Grokipedia raises questions about the future of online information sharing and credibility.
Recent Posts
- Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Injured in Game Against Penguins
- WWE Raw Set for Exciting Matches in Glendale Tonight
- Jordon Hudson Shows Off New Mercedes-Benz in North Carolina
- Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness
- FDNY Hosts Holiday Signing Event on Giving Tuesday
- Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Returns Amid Concerns Over Concussions
- Giants Seek To Replace Coach Amid Losing Streak and Search Dilemmas
- Midge Purce to Make History on ManningCast This Monday
- Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery
- Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets
- Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty