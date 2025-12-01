Musk Explains Anthropic’s Use of Grokipedia for AI Search Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Over the weekend, Elon Musk addressed concerns regarding Anthropic‘s AI tool using Grokipedia as a source. This development was noted by Jeremy Howard, a data scientist and co-founder of fast.ai, during his exploration of Anthropic’s search API.

Howard raised questions on X about a potential agreement between Anthropic and Musk’s AI company, xAI. He pointed out that the Anthropic API started citing Grokipedia instead of Wikipedia, which usually ranks higher in search results.

Musk responded to Howard’s observation, clarifying that Grokipedia is an open-source platform. He stated, “Grokipedia.com is open source and free to be used by anyone with no royalty or even acknowledgment required.” He encouraged users to help improve its accuracy by correcting any errors.

This comes as Musk has positioned Grokipedia as a competitor to Wikipedia, which he has criticized for perceived biases. He has urged users to reconsider their contributions to the Wikimedia Foundation, the organization behind Wikipedia.

Currently, Grokipedia hosts over 1.08 million articles, in contrast to Wikipedia’s more than seven million articles in English. The continued development of Grokipedia raises questions about the future of online information sharing and credibility.