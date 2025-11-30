December’s Must-See Films: From Avatar to Heartfelt Dramas

NEW YORK, NY – As December rolls in, theaters are gearing up for a holiday season filled with a diverse mix of films sure to attract viewers of all tastes. Among the most anticipated releases are the third installment of the “Avatar” franchise and several award hopefuls that aim to captivate audiences.

On December 5, “Merrily We Roll Along,” a filmed version of the beloved musical by Stephen Sondheim, hits theaters. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, exploring the turbulent relationships between friends over three decades.

Also releasing on December 5 is “100 Nights of Hero,” based on the graphic novel by Isabel Greenberg, which tells a whimsical story of fidelity tested under dire circumstances. Maika Monroe leads the cast alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Charli XCX.

For horror fans, the sequel “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” arrives on December 5, continuing the nightmare based on the popular video game series. This installment promises to delve deeper into the terrifying lore that fans have come to love.

Another significant release on December 12 is “Goodbye June,” marking Kate Winslet’s directorial debut. The film revolves around a family coming together during a tough time, featuring Winslet alongside Helen Mirren and Toni Collette.

James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” is set to return on December 19, promising more breathtaking visuals and a new tribal conflict on Pandora as Jake and Neytiri navigate family struggles against the Ash People.

Also releasing on December 19 is “The Housemaid,” directed by Paul Feig. Featuring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, the thriller explores the dark secrets of a wealthy family seen through the eyes of their new maid.

Timothée Chalamet stars in “Marty Supreme,” a sports comedy-drama inspired by table tennis champion Marty Reisman. New York City in the 1950s serves as the backdrop for this hopeful underdog story, releasing on December 25.

“Song Sung Blue” introduces audiences to the story of a Neil Diamond tribute band, featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, releasing on December 25. The film looks at the power of music through personal struggles and triumphs.

Paul Rudd and Jack Black delve into a comedic reimagining of the “Anaconda” story in a meta film releasing on December 25, while “The Testament of Ann Lee” showcases Amanda Seyfried’s talents in a historical portrayal of a significant figure in the Shakers religious movement, also releasing on December 25.

This December promises a rich tapestry of films, blending nostalgia, drama, and humor in a lineup that caters to diverse tastes and inviting audiences to celebrate the holiday magic in cinemas.