Entertainment
Must-Watch Films Streaming This Weekend: January 2026 Guide
LOS ANGELES, CA – As the new year begins, film lovers can enjoy an exciting selection of must-watch movies streaming this weekend. This guide highlights five compelling films available across various platforms for January 2, 2026.
First up is music video director Joshua Erkman’s feature debut, a horror noir that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The film revolves around a photographer who goes missing in the California desert, leading his wife and a private investigator, played by Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow, into a world filled with danger and dark secrets.
On a different note, visionary music producer Steven Ellison, known as Flying Lotus, makes his mark in the sci-fi genre with the film “Ash.” Starring Eiza González as an amnesiac astronaut stranded on an unknown planet, the film stands out for its stunning visuals and compelling score, available to stream on Hulu.
A disturbing true crime documentary, directed by Skye Borgman, explores the relationship between Utah life coach Jodi Hildebrandt and mommy vlogger Ruby Franke. This unsettling story digs into themes of manipulation and the complexity of influencer culture.
Another major highlight is John Singleton’s impactful 1991 film “Boyz N the Hood,” portraying the struggles of young adults in South Central Los Angeles. This influential film features standout performances from actors such as Ice Cube and Laurence Fishburne, inviting viewers to reflect on social issues that persist today.
Lastly, “Stand By Me,” based on a novella by Stephen King, remains a timeless coming-of-age story about friendship and loss, drawing audiences back for its emotional depth and connection to the human experience.
As these films become available on streaming platforms, viewers are invited to explore and enjoy a diverse array of cinematic storytelling this weekend.
Recent Posts
- Emanuel Wilson Could Shine in Packers’ Week 18 Matchup
- Arsenal Leads Premier League as 2026 Begins with Major Matches
- Spencer Rattler Out, Saints Rely on New Starter Against Falcons
- UConn Set to Face Struggling Marquette in Key Big East Matchup
- Banchero’s Late Game Heroics Lift Magic Over Pacers
- Florida Gators Face No. 3 South Carolina in Key SEC Showdown
- Joe Jonas Linked to Model Tatiana Gabriela Amid New Dating Life
- Inter Milan Faces Bologna in Key Serie A Rematch
- PSG Faces Challenging Match Against Lower-Ranked Team
- Dallas Stars Face Montreal Canadiens in Sunday Showdown
- Nikki Glaser Returns to Host 2026 Golden Globe Awards
- Manchester City Faces Chelsea in Crucial Premier League Clash
- Miami Dolphins Hire Troy Aikman as GM Search Consultant Amid Marino’s Role
- MTV Ends Music Channels in UK After 40 Years
- 2025 Sports Achievements: Record Breakers and Milestones
- South Africa Faces Cameroon in AFCON 2025 Knockout Match
- Pistons Face Cavs Without Key Players in Eastern Showdown
- Chelsea’s Calum McFarlane to Lead Team Against Manchester City
- Yankees Explore Trade for Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera
- Rams Gear Up for Showdown Against Falcons in Monday Night Football