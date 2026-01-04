Must-Watch Films Streaming This Weekend: January 2026 Guide

LOS ANGELES, CA – As the new year begins, film lovers can enjoy an exciting selection of must-watch movies streaming this weekend. This guide highlights five compelling films available across various platforms for January 2, 2026.

First up is music video director Joshua Erkman’s feature debut, a horror noir that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The film revolves around a photographer who goes missing in the California desert, leading his wife and a private investigator, played by Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow, into a world filled with danger and dark secrets.

On a different note, visionary music producer Steven Ellison, known as Flying Lotus, makes his mark in the sci-fi genre with the film “Ash.” Starring Eiza González as an amnesiac astronaut stranded on an unknown planet, the film stands out for its stunning visuals and compelling score, available to stream on Hulu.

A disturbing true crime documentary, directed by Skye Borgman, explores the relationship between Utah life coach Jodi Hildebrandt and mommy vlogger Ruby Franke. This unsettling story digs into themes of manipulation and the complexity of influencer culture.

Another major highlight is John Singleton’s impactful 1991 film “Boyz N the Hood,” portraying the struggles of young adults in South Central Los Angeles. This influential film features standout performances from actors such as Ice Cube and Laurence Fishburne, inviting viewers to reflect on social issues that persist today.

Lastly, “Stand By Me,” based on a novella by Stephen King, remains a timeless coming-of-age story about friendship and loss, drawing audiences back for its emotional depth and connection to the human experience.

As these films become available on streaming platforms, viewers are invited to explore and enjoy a diverse array of cinematic storytelling this weekend.