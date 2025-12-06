December 2025: Must-Watch Movies and TV Shows on Major Streamers

LOS ANGELES, CA – As the holiday season kicks off, streaming services are rolling out exciting new content for viewers to enjoy. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video, subscribers will have plenty of options this December 2025.

Netflix leads the way with a variety of original series and films, including the much-anticipated final season of Stranger Things. The first of three parts premiered on November 26, with the next two installments set for release on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Additionally, Netflix introduces The Abandons, a new Western featuring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, highlighting the clash between two widowed matriarchs in the 19th-century Washington Territory.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video also promises a thrilling lineup, notably the return of Fallout for its second season. Fans of the series can expect a shift from Los Angeles to New Vegas in this post-apocalyptic adventure. Additionally, the streaming service will debut the festive film Oh. What. Fun., starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Paramount+ adds to the mix with Little Disasters, a limited series featuring Diane Kruger, revolving around motherhood and unexpected crises. Hulu is joining the fun by sharing Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 with Disney+, promising magical new adventures for fans.

HBO Max is evolving its library with unique documentaries and critically acclaimed films, including a highly anticipated special featuring the beloved musician Jeff Buckley. Notably, classic feel-good films like Miracle on 34th Street will be available across multiple platforms, helping celebrate the holiday spirit.

As viewers plan their December watchlists, they’ll have no shortage of choices across the major streaming services. With high-profile releases like Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and a variety of family films and holiday specials, the season promises to be filled with uplifting entertainment.