News
Muth’s First Foal Born: A Filly Arrives at Gainesway
Lexington, KY – Muth, the young Gainesway stallion and a Grade I winner, welcomed his first foal on January 1, 2026. The foal, a filly, was born at 2:30 a.m. and is out of Marlinspike, a winning daughter of the 2000 Eclipse champion Surfside.
The new filly is a half-sister to multiple stakes winner Bullet, who was the $2 million OBS March topper in 2023. Muth previously earned accolades as a ‘TDN Rising Star, presented by Hagyard,’ and won both the GI Stakes and the GI Arkansas Derby.
In 2026, Muth will stand his second season at Gainesway. His stud fee is set at $30,000. The birth of the filly marks an exciting new chapter for Muth’s breeding career, adding to the anticipation among horse racing enthusiasts.
The Gainesway team expressed their enthusiasm about the filly, noting her impressive lineage and the potential she holds to make a mark in the racing world.
