Ty Myers: A Rising Country Star Under 21

ATLANTA, Ga. — Ty Myers, a 17-year-old country music sensation, is making waves in the music industry. Known for his hit songs like “Drinkin’ Alone” and “Ties That Bind,” Myers is on the “Hold My Beer and Watch This” tour with country legends Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen.

Growing up near Austin, Texas, Myers was immersed in music from a young age. He recalls being taken to see his father perform Western swing music – an experience that left a lasting impression. “I was always really locked in on the music,” he said, reflecting on those early days. “I’d watch my dad perform and just feel the energy.”

Myers’ journey began with an acoustic guitar, leading to his parents purchasing him an electric guitar. Together, they improved its sound, and soon Myers was ready for his first gigs. Notably, he began writing his own songs well before he turned 21, a milestone in the music industry due to legal drinking age restrictions.

His life took a major turn when his song “Ties That Bind” went viral shortly after its early 2023 release. While on a family trip to Key West, Florida, the song gained 300,000 views overnight, leading to offers from three record labels during the drive. He ultimately signed with Records Nashville/Columbia Records, and his debut album, “The Select,” dropped in January.

Critics have praised Myers, calling him a teenage prodigy who is reshaping the country music landscape. The album’s title pays homage to the Paris bar frequented by Ernest Hemingway and his contemporaries, reflecting Myers’ maturity as an artist.

As he continues touring, Myers incorporates a range of covers into his performances, showcasing his diverse musical influences. His father introduced him to classic country legends like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, while his mother introduced him to soul and blues artists, including Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Myers is also known for his stunning electric guitar solos, a skill he developed by emulating Vaughan. “I owe a lot to my parents for exposing me to different music styles,” Myers said. “It truly shaped my love for music.”

Ty Myers will perform live on Friday at The Tabernacle in Atlanta. The show is sold out but resale tickets are available.