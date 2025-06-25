Mykhailo Mudryk Charged with Doping Violations Amid Chelsea Transition

London, England – Chelsea‘s Mykhailo Mudryk faces significant challenges as the Football Association has charged him with breaching doping rules. The charge indicates an uncertain future for the player, who has not participated in a match since November and remains provisionally suspended from football activities.

A spokesperson for the FA confirmed, ‘We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance.’ The spokesperson added that they are unable to provide further comments as the case is ongoing.

Mudryk is currently awaiting the results of his B-sample, submitted late last year. His absence from the squad has coincided with a successful run for Chelsea, who finished fourth in the Premier League and secured the Conference League title this season.

The Chelsea lineup Mudryk last played alongside is set to change dramatically, with several players not expected to remain at the club after summer. This includes Marc Guiu, who might be loaned out, and Jadon Sancho, who has left after failing to finalize a permanent move from Manchester United. Notably, Mudryk’s last match also featured Joao Felix and Carney Chukwuemeka, both of whom are eyeing exits.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his status, Mudryk stated, ‘I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules.’ He expressed hope for a quick return to the pitch.

Chelsea has pressed forward without Mudryk, evaluating new attacking options in the transfer market due to his absence. The club paid an initial £62 million for Mudryk, potentially rising to £88 million with add-ons, and is now reconsidering their investment after his unavailability.

Mudryk’s lack of playtime—only seven league appearances and less than 200 minutes prior to the ban—positioned him as a marginal player under coach Enzo Maresca. Chelsea’s management is forging ahead to address the left-wing position as it remains unclear if Mudryk will have the opportunity to reclaim his spot.

Additionally, Chelsea’s focus on recruitment indicates an intent to improve their depth and performance heading into the next season. Mudryk continues to be a pivotal topic as he navigates the fallout from the doping charge while his teammates gear up for the upcoming campaigns.

The outcome of Mudryk’s situation and its ramifications on Chelsea’s plans will unfold in the coming weeks as they aim to solidify their squad for the challenges ahead.