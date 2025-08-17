News
Mylar Balloon Blamed for August Power Outage in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans confirmed on Monday that a Mylar balloon caused a power outage affecting over 5,000 customers on August 9. The incident took place in the Fairgrounds neighborhood, where photographs captured the balloon tangled in power lines.
“After investigation, the cause of last Saturday’s unplanned outage was determined to be a Mylar balloon impacting power lines in the area,” Entergy stated in a Facebook post. The utility company urged residents to be cautious and to properly dispose of such items to prevent future outages.
This incident is not unique; past occurrences in New Orleans have shown that Mylar balloons can disrupt electrical service. Just last year, a similar balloon-related incident triggered a widespread power outage and a boil water advisory for the entire city.
In response to the risks associated with balloon releases, the City Council enacted a ban on Mylar balloon releases in 2022. This regulation aimed to protect both the power grid and the environment from the hazards posed by discarded balloons.
As Entergy continues to investigate, they remind residents of the importance of safety regarding balloons and other debris around power lines.
