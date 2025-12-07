Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defensive end, is on the brink of breaking the NFL’s single-season sacks record as his team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The 28-year-old currently has 19 sacks this season and needs just four more to surpass the record of 22.5, shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Garrett is coming off an impressive run with 14 sacks in the last five games.

Despite the Browns’ struggles this season with a current record of 3-9, Garrett remains optimistic. “I don’t even think about the record as a want — I just think about it as something that I’m going to knock down,” he said. He added, “It’s already been written in my mind that it’s going (down),” indicating his belief that breaking the record is just a matter of when, not if.

The Titans’ rookie quarterback, Cam Ward, has been sacked a league-high 48 times this season, which could provide ample opportunity for Garrett on Sunday afternoon. “If I get the record, I want it to be in a win,” Garrett explained. “And whatever it takes…”

Earlier this week, Garrett was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. He is already recognized for his historic performance, breaking Lawrence Taylor‘s record by becoming the first player to achieve at least 12 sacks for six consecutive seasons.

Garrett emphasized the importance of winning alongside personal achievements, noting that team success is his ultimate goal. He expressed his desire for a win, saying, “I like to see the smile on the guys’ faces after a win.” With upcoming games, all eyes will be on Garrett as he chases history while striving for team success.