Sports
Myles Turner Struggles Despite Five Blocks in Bucks’ Narrow Loss
Milwaukee, WI – Myles Turner had a challenging night for the Milwaukee Bucks in their 114-113 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. In 31 minutes of play, Turner recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, five blocks, and two steals.
The five blocks matched his season high and reflected his recent performance, where he has accumulated nine blocks over the last two games. Despite his defensive efforts, Turner shot 4-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, contributing to a frustrating season overall.
Turner is currently experiencing a career-low shooting percentage of 41.3% this season. His struggles in the paint have been particularly concerning, as he is making only 49.1% of his two-point shots, the lowest rate of his career. Last season, he shot 69.5% in the restricted area, but this year he sits at just 58.8%.
The 6-foot-11 center has only made 14-of-38 (36.8%) of his shots from the non-restricted area in the paint, further illustrating his shooting woes. His efforts against the Memphis Grizzlies highlighted these struggles; he missed all five of his shots from inside the arc during that game.
Turner’s current situation places him among the bottom of centers in success rate within the restricted area, marking a significant drop from previous seasons. Experts suggest that he needs to enhance his decision-making in the paint and improve his physicality on the court.
One potential avenue for improvement is for the Bucks to leverage the pick-and-roll, a strategy that Turner has historically excelled in. However, he is currently shooting only 39% when acting as the roll man, ranking last among the top players in that category.
As the Bucks look to bounce back, addressing Turner’s shooting challenges will be vital to restoring their chances this season. Fans will be watching closely as Milwaukee seeks solutions to their struggles on the court.
