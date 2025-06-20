Myles Turner Urges Pacers to Fight Back After Finals Loss

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – After a tough 120-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 16, 2025, Pacers center Myles Turner rallied his teammates with a powerful message: “It’s a series, brother.” The Pacers now trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, just one game away from elimination.

The loss puts immense pressure on the Pacers, making the upcoming Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis a must-win. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton struggled in Game 5, finishing without a field goal while nursing injuries to his right leg. “The fact is that we have another opportunity. It’s not over,” Turner said. He believes his team will rise to the occasion in Game 6.

Turner, the longest-tenured player on the Pacers, knows this is their best shot at an NBA title since joining the league. The Pacers have only made it to the NBA Finals once before, in 2000, and their last championship was in the ABA.

Despite their struggles, Haliburton remains upbeat, stating, “If I can walk, then I want to play.” He has been averaging 15.0 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds during the Finals but failed to score in Game 5. Turner echoed the sentiment, saying, “Our fans have been anticipating this for such a long time. They’ll be behind us and be as loud as they were here.”

The stakes are high for both teams, with the Thunder seeking their first title since relocating from Seattle in 2008. The series has been competitive, with the Pacers and Thunder trading wins. Turner emphasized, “Adversity is something that’s going to bring out the best in you,” as he called for his team to respond positively in Game 6.

Looking ahead, Turner faces uncertainty beyond this season as an unrestricted free agent. His performance in the Finals could influence his future, but for now, his focus remains on extending the series. “For me, I just got to give it all that I’ve got. Back against the wall. Empty the tank,” he stated. Will the Pacers rise to the challenge, or will the Thunder clinch their championship? All eyes will be on Game 6.