Sports
Myles Turner Urges Pacers to Fight Back After Finals Loss
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – After a tough 120-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 16, 2025, Pacers center Myles Turner rallied his teammates with a powerful message: “It’s a series, brother.” The Pacers now trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, just one game away from elimination.
The loss puts immense pressure on the Pacers, making the upcoming Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis a must-win. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton struggled in Game 5, finishing without a field goal while nursing injuries to his right leg. “The fact is that we have another opportunity. It’s not over,” Turner said. He believes his team will rise to the occasion in Game 6.
Turner, the longest-tenured player on the Pacers, knows this is their best shot at an NBA title since joining the league. The Pacers have only made it to the NBA Finals once before, in 2000, and their last championship was in the ABA.
Despite their struggles, Haliburton remains upbeat, stating, “If I can walk, then I want to play.” He has been averaging 15.0 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds during the Finals but failed to score in Game 5. Turner echoed the sentiment, saying, “Our fans have been anticipating this for such a long time. They’ll be behind us and be as loud as they were here.”
The stakes are high for both teams, with the Thunder seeking their first title since relocating from Seattle in 2008. The series has been competitive, with the Pacers and Thunder trading wins. Turner emphasized, “Adversity is something that’s going to bring out the best in you,” as he called for his team to respond positively in Game 6.
Looking ahead, Turner faces uncertainty beyond this season as an unrestricted free agent. His performance in the Finals could influence his future, but for now, his focus remains on extending the series. “For me, I just got to give it all that I’ve got. Back against the wall. Empty the tank,” he stated. Will the Pacers rise to the challenge, or will the Thunder clinch their championship? All eyes will be on Game 6.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742