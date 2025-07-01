Mystery Man Takes Over El Grande Americano on WWE RAW

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new figure has emerged in WWE as a mysterious wrestler took over the El Grande Americano persona on RAW, following Chad Gable‘s sidelining for surgery. The masked man appeared during a backstage interview with American Made, leaving fans and wrestlers alike in shock.

Chad Gable announced earlier in the night that he is undergoing shoulder surgery, prompting creative adjustments from WWE. As American Made, including Julius and Brutus Creed, expressed their concerns about continuing without Gable, the tall new El Grande Americano appeared, stirring speculation among viewers. The group was visibly confused as he stared them down, nodded, and walked away.

Although WWE did not confirm his identity, many suspect Ludwig Kaiser is behind the mask. Kaiser was spotted lingering nearby during Gable’s earlier segment, where Gable was attacked by his rival Penta after mocking him following a match. This has led fans to believe WWE might be setting the stage for Kaiser to temporarily take on the El Grande Americano character while Gable recovers.

With Gable expected to be out for an extended period, the portrayal of El Grande Americano by Kaiser could keep the character relevant in the storyline and defend the WWE Speed Championship. Fans are left eager to know how this new development will unfold over the coming weeks.