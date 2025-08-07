News
Mystery Surrounds Death of Entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra in Montauk
Montauk, New York – The death of 33-year-old entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra has left the usually peaceful Montauk Yacht Club in shock. Authorities responded to a 911 call just after midnight Tuesday, reporting a woman unconscious on a boat docked at the luxury marina on Star Island Road.
Good Samaritans attempted to perform CPR on Nolan before first responders arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suffolk County police.
Police identified Nolan as the founder of East x East, a swimwear brand known for its high-end bikinis. Detectives stated that her death showed no signs of violence, but the investigation remains open as the cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending to provide further insights.
Nolan was originally from Carlow, Ireland and had been actively involved in promoting her fashion line, often sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her creative process on social media.
This event marks the latest in a series of unsettling incidents that have disturbed the tranquility of Montauk in recent years. In 2019, local resident Robert Casado was murdered by Joseph Grippo in a love triangle-related dispute, a crime that gripped the community.
The area has a history of violent crimes, including the infamous unsolved cases of missing women that unfolded between 2010 and 2011, raising alarms about a possible serial killer. The investigation led to the arrest of Rex Heuermann in 2023, who faces multiple murder charges.
As investigators work to uncover the circumstances surrounding Nolan’s death, the community mourns the loss of an aspiring entrepreneur whose contributions to fashion were growing.
Recent Posts
- Mystery Surrounds Death of Entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra in Montauk
- Trump Implements Heavy Tariffs on 69 Countries Amid Trade Tensions
- Two Pennsylvania State Troopers Shot in Susquehanna County Incident
- Trump to Sign Order Allowing Alternative Investments in 401(k) Plans
- Iñigo Martínez Set to Leave FC Barcelona for Saudi Arabia
- Steelers Sign Logan Woodside After Rookie QB Will Howard’s Injury
- Lost Soul Aside Goes Gold Ahead of August 29 Launch
- Trump Signs Order to Expand 401(k) Investment Options
- Rapper Erica Banks Arrested with Stolen Gun at Atlanta Airport
- Athletics Face Nationals in Crucial Series Matchup
- Stocks Rise Amid Trump’s Tariff Announcement on Chips
- Concerns Rise Over Feel Free Herbal Supplement’s Health Risks
- Tottenham Faces Bayern in Pre-Season Clash at Allianz Arena
- FBI Ousts Key Officials Amid Controversial Investigations
- Joby Air Taxi Company Posts Significant Loss Amid Certification Progress
- Arthur Rinderknech Set to Face Nuno Borges at ATP Cincinnati
- NBA 2K26 Promises Unmatched Realism with New Features
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injured During Texans Training Camp
- João Fonseca Starts at Cincinnati Masters Against Bu Yunchaokete
- Huda Kattan’s Antisemitic Claims Spark Outcry and Calls to Boycott Sephora