Mystery Surrounds Death of Entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra in Montauk

Montauk, New York – The death of 33-year-old entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra has left the usually peaceful Montauk Yacht Club in shock. Authorities responded to a 911 call just after midnight Tuesday, reporting a woman unconscious on a boat docked at the luxury marina on Star Island Road.

Good Samaritans attempted to perform CPR on Nolan before first responders arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suffolk County police.

Police identified Nolan as the founder of East x East, a swimwear brand known for its high-end bikinis. Detectives stated that her death showed no signs of violence, but the investigation remains open as the cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending to provide further insights.

Nolan was originally from Carlow, Ireland and had been actively involved in promoting her fashion line, often sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her creative process on social media.

This event marks the latest in a series of unsettling incidents that have disturbed the tranquility of Montauk in recent years. In 2019, local resident Robert Casado was murdered by Joseph Grippo in a love triangle-related dispute, a crime that gripped the community.

The area has a history of violent crimes, including the infamous unsolved cases of missing women that unfolded between 2010 and 2011, raising alarms about a possible serial killer. The investigation led to the arrest of Rex Heuermann in 2023, who faces multiple murder charges.

As investigators work to uncover the circumstances surrounding Nolan’s death, the community mourns the loss of an aspiring entrepreneur whose contributions to fashion were growing.