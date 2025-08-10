Mystery Surrounds Death of Swimwear Entrepreneur in Montauk

MONTAUK, N.Y. — A luxury summer getaway turned tragic as 33-year-old swimwear entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra was found dead aboard a docked yacht at the Montauk Yacht Club early Tuesday morning.

Suffolk County Police detectives initiated a homicide investigation shortly after Nolan was discovered unresponsive on the vessel Ripple just after midnight. Despite the efforts of good Samaritans and first responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nolan, who owned a popular Manhattan-based bikini label, had recently celebrated a successful pop-up event in the Hamptons and was preparing to return to Ireland to visit family.

An initial autopsy found no signs of trauma. However, investigators are currently awaiting toxicology results to determine her cause of death.

The tragic incident unfolded shortly after midnight when East Hampton Town officers arrived at the scene following a 911 call from a man who found Nolan unresponsive. The caller, who was reportedly naked, yelled for help while trying to alert others on the dock, even throwing a tube of sunscreen at a neighboring boat.

By 4 a.m., the Suffolk County Homicide Squad took over the investigation. Crime scene investigators conducted a thorough forensic examination of the yacht, collecting fingerprint residue and documenting the scene.

Originally from Ireland, Nolan was known for her bikini brand, East X East, and had a significant social media presence. She earned her bachelor’s degree in commerce and her master’s degree in digital marketing from University College Dublin before moving to New York City at age 26.

Nolan’s relatives expressed their shock over the news. ‘I don’t know what happened to my daughter,’ her mother, Elma Nolan, said. She described the moment her youngest daughter arrived at their home in Ireland, visibly shaken with the heartbreaking news.

Elma recounted her last conversation with Martha, where they discussed plans for her upcoming visit. ‘That was the last time we spoke,’ she added.

As the investigation continues, police have yet to release further details regarding the circumstances of Nolan’s death.