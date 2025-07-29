Mystics Aim for Playoff Spot Against Struggling Sky

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Mystics are set to host the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night in a crucial WNBA matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM EDT at CareFirst Arena.

The Mystics enter this game with a record of 12-13, fighting to stay in playoff contention after losing 88-72 to the Phoenix Mercury in their last outing. Shakira Austin led Washington with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Sonia Citron contributed 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky are struggling with a five-game losing streak, bringing their season record to 7-18. Their last game ended with a 93-78 loss to the Indiana Fever, where Rachel Banham scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Star player Angel Reese missed that game due to a back injury.

Washington has won both of their previous encounters with Chicago this season, with the most recent victory occurring on July 8, where they edged out the Sky 81-79. The Mystics have a slight edge over the Sky in head-to-head matchups, winning all five of their last meetings.

As the playoff race heats up, the Mystics are determined to improve their offense, which currently ranks 11th in the league for points scored per game. Washington will need a strong performance at home to boost their chances.

Fans interested in watching the game can catch it on WCIU or through live stream options, although regional restrictions may apply. Tune in for an exciting evening of WNBA action.