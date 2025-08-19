Sports
Mystics Aim for Playoffs Against Sun Tonight
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Mystics (16-18) will face the Connecticut Sun (6-27) tonight at 7:30 p.m. EDT at CareFirst Arena. The Mystics are looking to strengthen their playoff push after winning three of their last four games.
Washington’s recent success includes back-to-back victories over the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever. In their last meeting with Connecticut on June 9, the Mystics won decisively, beating the Sun 104-67. Brittney Sykes led that game with 28 points, but she has since been traded, putting rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen in the spotlight.
Sonia Citron has been impressive since the trade, averaging 19.5 points per game along with 3.5 assists. Kiki Iriafen also shines, having recorded four consecutive double-doubles while averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds. The Mystics sit just half a game behind the final playoff spot.
Connecticut, on the other hand, looks to end a tough 13-game road losing streak. The Sun are coming off a hard-fought 99-93 overtime loss to the Fever. Marina Mabrey paced Connecticut with 27 points in that game, while Tina Charles scored 21 points.
“We have a lot to prove,” Mabrey said. “We know we can compete with anyone when we play our best.” The Sun will aim to spoil Washington’s playoff dreams in this matchup.
The Mystics lead the league in points scored in the paint with an average of 38.4 per game, while Connecticut has struggled, with an average of just 40.7% shooting from the field this season.
Fans can catch the game on NBC Sports Boston or stream it on Fubo. Tonight’s match is crucial as the Mystics look to cement their playoff position and the Sun hope to find a spark.
