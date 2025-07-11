Mystics Defeat Sky in Thrilling Match at EagleBank Arena

Fairfax, VA — The Washington Mystics triumphed over the Chicago Sky in a nail-biting game on July 8, 2025, at EagleBank Arena. The match ended with a final score of 81 to 79, showcasing both teams’ competitive spirit and skill.

In front of a crowd of 9,350 fans, the Mystics pulled ahead in the second half after trailing for much of the game. Star player Shakira Austin led the Mystics with a standout performance, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive push.

The game was marked by impressive shooting percentages; the Mystics had a field goal percentage of 45.0% compared to the Sky’s 42.3%. Both teams struggled with three-point shooting, with the Mystics hitting 31.6% and the Sky at 26.7%.

Turnovers were a critical factor, with the Mystics committing 16 and the Sky slightly better with 13. Rebounding was relatively even, as the Mystics edged the Sky with 39 rebounds to 38.

Michaela Onyenwere and Angel Reese were key players for the Sky, demonstrating solid teamwork and determination throughout the game.

The match not only highlighted individual talents but also the growing rivalry between the two teams in the league. With this victory, the Mystics improved their record to 9-10, maintaining a playoff contention.

The next matchup for both teams will be closely watched as they aim to gain momentum in their upcoming games.