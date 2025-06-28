Mystics Edge Lynx 68-64 in Thrilling Comeback Win

Washington, D.C. — The Washington Mystics secured an exhilarating 68-64 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night at CareFirst Arena. The game was a nail-biter, coming down to the last moments as the Mystics surged back from a 14-point deficit.

The Lynx, holding the best record in the WNBA, looked strong early on, led by Alanna Smith, who scored 13 points in the first quarter. Their fast start allowed them to build a 20-6 lead. However, the Mystics responded with resilience. Shakira Austin, who was named earlier in the day as the player to watch, helped rally the team with eight points in the first quarter, leading to a 14-2 run that cut the Lynx’s lead to just two by the end of the period.

In the second quarter, the Mystics momentum continued as they took a 29-24 lead following Austin’s contributions. The scoring was back-and-forth in the closing minutes, with Sonia Citron hitting a crucial three-pointer to send Washington into halftime with a 39-37 edge.

Throughout the third quarter, the Mystics maintained their lead until the Lynx fought back, executing an 11-4 run capped by a buzzer-beater from Jessica Shepard, giving Minnesota a 55-54 advantage going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was fiercely contested, featuring seven lead changes. With less than a minute to play, the Mystics trailed 64-62. After a miss from Jade Melbourne, Austin grabbed the offensive rebound and tied the game with a putback. Sug Sutton then stripped Courtney Williams and converted a layup to put Washington ahead.

Citron sealed the victory with two free throws following a defensive stand, helping the Mystics wrap up the game on a 6-0 run. Austin finished with a remarkable 19 points and eight rebounds. Coach Mike Thibault praised her growth and team spirit, stating, “She’s always been a talented individual player, but now you’re seeing her really embrace being a teammate.”

Sutton also made significant contributions, scoring 12 points and achieving a career-high four steals. Kiki Iriafen achieved her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Mystics held the Lynx to just nine points in the fourth quarter, their lowest scoring frame of the season.

This win marked the Mystics’ first victory over the Lynx since August 2023 and improved their record to 5-0 when scoring 20 or more points off turnovers this season.

The Mystics are now set to embark on a three-game road trip, kicking off against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night at 10 PM ET.