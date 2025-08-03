Mystics Face Dream in Last Showdown of the Season

COLLEGE PARK, Georgia — The Washington Mystics will travel to face the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM EDT in their final matchup of the season. This game is crucial for both teams, as they jockey for playoff positions in the ongoing WNBA season.

The Mystics (13-14) recently suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Golden State Valkyries, falling 68-67. Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 16 points, while Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin contributed 10 points each. In contrast, Atlanta (17-11) has won its last two games, including a 95-72 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.

In their earlier meeting this season, Washington defeated Atlanta 94-90 on May 16. However, the Dream have since won the last two encounters, highlighting their recent dominance in the series. A win for Atlanta could secure them the No. 2 seed if the New York Liberty lose to the Connecticut Sun.

Both teams boast solid defenses, with Atlanta yielding an average of 79.1 points per game and Washington close behind at 80.0. Offensively, the Dream rank sixth in the league with 83.6 points per game, while the Mystics sit at tenth with 78.6.

The Dream’s Allisha Gray has emerged as an MVP candidate, averaging 18.3 points and shooting 80.4% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Mystics’ Brittney Sykes has been a key player despite a quiet performance in the last game.

Fans can catch the game live on ESPN or stream it via Fubo, where regional restrictions may apply. As both teams look to enhance their playoff chances, the outcome of this game will be pivotal.