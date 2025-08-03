Sports
Mystics Face Dream in Last Showdown of the Season
COLLEGE PARK, Georgia — The Washington Mystics will travel to face the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM EDT in their final matchup of the season. This game is crucial for both teams, as they jockey for playoff positions in the ongoing WNBA season.
The Mystics (13-14) recently suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Golden State Valkyries, falling 68-67. Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 16 points, while Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin contributed 10 points each. In contrast, Atlanta (17-11) has won its last two games, including a 95-72 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.
In their earlier meeting this season, Washington defeated Atlanta 94-90 on May 16. However, the Dream have since won the last two encounters, highlighting their recent dominance in the series. A win for Atlanta could secure them the No. 2 seed if the New York Liberty lose to the Connecticut Sun.
Both teams boast solid defenses, with Atlanta yielding an average of 79.1 points per game and Washington close behind at 80.0. Offensively, the Dream rank sixth in the league with 83.6 points per game, while the Mystics sit at tenth with 78.6.
The Dream’s Allisha Gray has emerged as an MVP candidate, averaging 18.3 points and shooting 80.4% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Mystics’ Brittney Sykes has been a key player despite a quiet performance in the last game.
Fans can catch the game live on ESPN or stream it via Fubo, where regional restrictions may apply. As both teams look to enhance their playoff chances, the outcome of this game will be pivotal.
Recent Posts
- Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night
- Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie
- Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts
- Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League
- FC Cincinnati Acquires Moroccan Forward Ayoub Jabbari on Loan
- Rico Abreu Claims 360 Knoxville Nationals Victory in Thrilling Finish
- Man Dies After Falling at Oasis Concert in London
- Manchester United to Debut Bryan Mbeumo Against Everton in Atlanta
- Texas Democrats Plan Quorum Break Against Republican Redistricting Efforts
- Box Office Struggles for Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Amid Strong Competition
- Cameron Young Leads Wyndham Championship, Eyes First PGA Tour Win
- 2027 MLB All-Star Game Set for Wrigley Field After 37-Year Wait
- Rai Benjamin Sparks Debate on Automatic Byes for Olympic Champions
- Marquez Callaway Waived by 49ers After Brief Stint
- Orioles Recall Ryan Noda, Designate Terrin Vavra for Assignment
- Jonah Koech Upsets Olympic Champion to Win 1500m at USATF Championships
- Emily Infeld and Nico Young Shine at USA Track and Field Championships
- Phoenix Mercury Eye Victory Against Struggling Chicago Sky
- Mariners Aim for Series Win Behind Logan Evans Against Rangers
- Brazier Returns to Competition After Major Injuries