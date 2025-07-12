Sports
Mystics Rally Late for 70-68 Win Against Aces
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Washington Mystics staged a thrilling comeback to defeat the Las Vegas Aces 70-68 on Thursday night at EagleBank Arena. With less than 40 seconds remaining, Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin scored the game-winning layup, bringing her total to 16 points along with eight rebounds.
Down by as many as 15 points in the second half, the Mystics clawed back to take a 69-68 lead after Austin’s crucial put-back off a missed shot from guard Brittney Sykes. “Me and Brittney in a pick-and-roll is easy money,” said Austin. “I just kept my head up and finished after missing one earlier.”
The arena erupted with excitement as Washington gained momentum. Las Vegas attempted a late-game play without a timeout, but Washington’s defense held strong. Sykes secured the game with a free throw, making it 70-68.
Thursday’s game saw the Mystics improve their season record to 10-10. Coach Sydney Johnson praised his team’s adjustments at halftime, saying, “We had to get more movement and let our options open up.”
The Mystics shot nearly 52% from the field in the second half, a significant improvement considering their earlier struggles with free throws. They finished 14 of 17 from the line against the Aces.
Washington’s performance this season has marked a stark turnaround from last year, hitting the 10-win mark just 20 games in. “We just stick to it,” said Sykes. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. We’re going to play hard.”
The young team, including three active rookies, has revitalized the franchise. Sykes noted the energy the rookies bring, saying, “They feed you energy when you’re down.” With the success, the Mystics are looking forward to the upcoming All-Star break, seated firmly in playoff contention.
