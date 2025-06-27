Mystics’ Rookies Shine in Battle for WNBA Rookie of the Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The race for the WNBA Rookie of the Year title is heating up in 2025 as Washington Mystics‘ Sonia Citron and teammate Kiki Iriafen join Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers in the spotlight. With the season progressing, the talented trio has emerged as the frontrunners for this prestigious honor, showcasing their skills on the court.

Citron, a Notre Dame alum, is making waves with her impressive play, helping the Mystics to a 7-8 record. She has started every game this season, averaging 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Citron is known for stepping up in clutch moments, including a recent performance where she scored a season-high 27 points against the Wings.

“Soni just does all the little things,” Iriafen said. “She doesn’t shortcut anything. She’s doing the fundamentals, she doesn’t cheat the game at all. And I think that’s why she’s able to be so successful.”

Bueckers, currently leading the odds for the award, has also been a force, averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 assists per game. Despite the Wings’ struggles this season with a 4-12 record, her presence has been undeniably impactful.

The betting odds reflect the tight competition: Bueckers sits at -1400, with Iriafen at +900 and Citron trailing at +2200. Iriafen is also having a solid season, contributing 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Her size and skill have bolstered the Mystics’ lineup significantly.

Washington’s head coach, Sydney Johnson, has expressed confidence in his rookies, highlighting their abilities to handle pressure situations. “They’re going to move up in people’s scouting reports. I’m pretty sure of that,” Johnson said. Both Citron and Iriafen have demonstrated the potential to be future stars in the league.

Despite their youth, the Mystics have evolved into a competitive unit, challenging top teams like the Minnesota Lynx. Citron and Iriafen’s bond and complementary styles have been pivotal in Washington’s quest for a playoff spot. Fans are optimistic as the season unfolds, with expectations riding on this promising rookie duo.

As the WNBA season continues, the spotlight remains on Baltimore to see if Citron or Iriafen can dethrone Bueckers for Rookie of the Year. Their remarkable performances have not only ignited the Mystics’ resurgence but have also made them individuals to watch in their inaugural season.