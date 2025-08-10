Mystics and Wings Clash in Key WNBA Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings are set to face off in a crucial WNBA matchup on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. EDT at College Park Center. Both teams are entering the game with a four-game losing streak, desperate for a victory to improve their season standings.

The Mystics, currently 13-17, are coming off a close 80-76 loss to the Chicago Sky. Sonia Citron stood out with 26 points and four assists, while Kiki Iriafen contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Shakira Austin also had 12 points and six rebounds in the defeat. Despite their struggles, the Mystics hope to turn their fortunes around in this final meeting of the season against Dallas.

On the other side, the Wings possess a record of 8-23, tied for second-worst in the league. The team’s performance has been bolstered by rookie guard Paige Bueckers, who is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds this season. However, they most recently faced a tough loss against the New York Liberty, falling 88-77 despite strong performances from Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist.

This match will be the third encounter between the two teams this season, with the series tied at 1-1. Highlights from their previous meetings include the Mystics’ dramatic overtime win of 91-88 on June 22 and Dallas’ home victory of 79-71 on June 28.

Bueckers is a candidate for Rookie of the Year but faces stiff competition from Washington’s breakout rookies. Iriafen, the first Rookie of the Month winner this season, is on track to become one of only a handful of rookies to record 300 rebounds in a single season. Citron is also impressively filling the stat sheet, averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and has been dominant in her matchups against Dallas.

Fans can catch the game live on CBS Sports Network or stream it on FuboTV. With both teams poised to break their losing streaks, this matchup promises to deliver a thrilling afternoon of WNBA action.